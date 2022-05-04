Martha Mitchell, the woman who denounced Watergate

FShe was the Cassandra of the Watergate case. This is how Bob Woodward described Martha Mitchell, the journalist who became famous for revealing the scandal that would end Richard Nixon. She was “the Greek choir that warned everyone who wanted to listen” that something smelled rotten in that presidency. But she has had to pass the #Metoo for this woman to have her own series (Prime Video), starring Julia Roberts, 45 years after All the president’s men. The case of Martha Mitchell is unique because she was the wife of the state attorney general, John Mitchell, and a member of the Nixon re-election committee; that is, directly involved in the Watergate case, the illegal spies for the Democratic Party that in 1972 allowed Nixon to be re-elected.

Martha was a popular character in her own right, a regular on TV shows and with huge connections in politics and journalism. An angry conservative, she distanced herself from the Republican Party, her husband and the president when five men were arrested on June 17, 1972 for breaking into the Watergate building, headquarters of the Democratic Party. Later it was learned that the men had not entered so much to steal (although they took documents) as to place microphones and listening devices, but at first the police operation tried to keep it secret, despite attempts by the press to find out to whom the alleged thieves answered.

What was known was that one of the detainees was James McCord, a former CIA agent who had been a bodyguard for Mitchell’s daughter.

Martha put the pieces together and knew from the start that this Watergate break-in was linked to her husband and, by extension, to Nixon. But what made him speak out, against his own partisan interests, is that McCord was left to fend for himself by Republicans after he was arrested. Her own husband denied having any connection with him. But she had an ‘intimate’ relationship with McCord; whether she was just friendly or sentimental she was not elucidated on her day.

To prevent Martha from talking – she tried to contact a journalist friend – her husband left her in California, where he had gone on a pleasure trip, under the control of a former FBI agent named Stephen King. Her agent, faced with the lady’s ‘insubordination’, decided to tie her up and sedate her for several days, as she later recounted in various interviews.

Meanwhile, the White House dedicated itself to discrediting it. It was leaked that she was an alcoholic, that she had mental problems, that she suffered from delusions… And she worked.

When she was ‘released’ – and after divorcing in 1973 – she began giving interviews telling her suspicions. But no one believed her. She had to spend another year for that ‘deep throat’ and the journalists of the Washington Post, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein could prove what Mitchell counted.

Nixon had to resign in 1974. John Mitchell was sentenced in 1975 to eight years in prison, although his sentence was finally reduced to 19 months. He died in 1988 of a heart attack. James McCord was sentenced to between one and five years in prison, but only served four months for having collaborated in the Watergate investigation. He opened his own security company and did not pass away until 2017, at the age of 93.

The only one involved who “got away scot-free” was Stephen King, the FBI agent who kidnapped Martha Mitchell. Not only was he promoted at the time, but his career and skills in the republican environment earned him the appointment of Donald Trump as ambassador to the Czech Republic in 2017, despite not having any diplomatic experience or having ever set foot in the country in question.

Martha had a terrible last few years. She died of bone cancer in 1976. When the Watergate scandal finally came to light, journalist David Frost, who ran one of the biggest talk shows on American television, interviewed Martha. She already went to the interview visibly deteriorated. When the journalist asked her about those days in 1972 when she was kidnapped and sedated, she replied: “Yes, it was incredible. It was like a James Bond novel. You can’t believe it, even I couldn’t believe what was happening to me.”

Despite everything, Martha did not want to comment on Nixon. It was her former president who spoke of her on the same stage, an interview with Frost granted in 1977 and in which she would end up incriminating herself. Nixon claimed that if it weren’t for Martha, the Watergate case would not have come to light.