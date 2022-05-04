Madison Bumgarner ejected from Diamondbacks-Marlins game after foreign substance check

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after an apparent altercation during a foreign substance check.

Bumgarner was ejected after the bottom of the first inning by first base umpire Dan Bellino, who was checking the veteran left-handed pitcher’s hand for foreign substances.

Bellino checked Bumgarner’s hand more than the process usually takes and appeared to stare at the southpaw for a few seconds during the awkward exchange. Verification complete, Bumgarner said something to Bellino, who immediately ejected the four-time All-Star.

Madison Bumgarner reacted furiously after being ejected by referee Dan Bellino. AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Bumgarner reacted angrily and began arguing with Bellino before the two were separated by manager Torey Lovullo and Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera.

Bumgarner appeared to take issue with a call from home plate umpire Ryan Willis on a pitch close to Miami’s Garrett Cooper. The left-hander was substituted for Corbin Martin at the top of the second inning.

Bumgarner, 32, is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts this season, his third with the Diamondbacks.