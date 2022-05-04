Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep stars in the series “The Gilded Age”

meryl streep She is one of the most important actresses in the film industry and filling her shoes is no easy task. At 72 years old, she has been nominated for an Oscar more than 20 times and acted in more than 90 productions.

We have seen her develop professionally and personally, although she has always been very discreet. The film diva married the sculptor in 1978 Don Gummerwith whom he had four sons and daughters: Henry Wolfe, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.

Each of them has shown that passion is inherited when entering the world of entertainment. The girls devoted themselves to acting, and Henry to music. They have appeared in major productions such as True Detective, The Good Wife, mr robot Y American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Currently the youngest of the clan stands out, Louise Jacobsonwho stars in the series The Gilded Age issued since last January in hbo maxin it shares credits with Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

Who is Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep?

Louise Jacobson was born on June 12, 1991 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Since she was a child, she has always been involved in the world of the arts thanks to the professions of her parents.

Photo: AP

She graduated from Vassar College in New York with a BA in Psychology, then went on to study for a Masters in Acting at Yale University, and also attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, UK.

Despite her training and being the daughter of who she is, she has been making her way little by little. Even on her social networks, she has just over 7 thousand followers.

Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep who stars in the series The Gilded Age from HBO Max

Now you can see it on screen in the series The Gilded Age (The Golden Age), recently released on the HBO Max platform. The production, which has already been renewed for a second season, was created by Julian Fellowes, who was also behind downton abbey.

This period drama focuses on New York’s high society and their lives after the Civil War, which means they must rebuild much of their social life, despite their privileged position.

Louisa Jacobson plays Marian Brook, who moves to the Big Apple when her father dies. The young woman will experience a huge change, because from her town in Pennsylvania, she must get used to it and learn to survive among wealthy people who do not forgive or easily admit others.

Photo: HBO

Do not miss the latest news from De10.mx in Google News, follow us by clicking here

Video: Eve, the daughter of Steve Jobs will not inherit a penny from her millionaire father