Long awaited! Ariana Grande will appear in a great television program

UNITED STATES.- The American singer Ariana Grandehas not yet given any interview after officially marrying her now husband Dalton-Gomez. His fans have been waiting for him to appear on television ever since. But the wait is over, as the Pop star announced her presence at The Late Late Showwhich will air tonight.

This was communicated through his account Instagram, where he also advanced some details of his look for tonight. The celebrity shared a publication where she attached four photos wearing her outfit, and in one of them she meets james corden, the renowned host of this program. The post where he communicated this news reached more than a million and a half likes in less than an hour.

At the bottom of the post, Ariana Grande wrote: “Fun with my friend @J_corden! Tune in to @latelateshow tonight at 12:37am for CBS to see our skit. #LateLateShow there may even be a very special moment, a heart attack caused by the cameo of the winner of Tony Awards, a friend of mine!”. This generated the intrigue of his followers.

In these four images, the pop star wore an incredible yellow outfit from versace. This is made up of a short flared dress, with a girdle at the height of the ribs. In addition, she wears can-can stockings of the same color, with a discontinuous print. To accompany this look, she chose some high shoes from the designer Mimi Cutrell, with whom he has a great relationship.

To this outfit she added two gold and shiny anklets, with a necklace that matches them. She chose a casual makeup, with a delicate brown eyeshadow. Besides, Ariana Grande He wore his typical hairstyle with a half tail and two locks that fall on his face. A no less important detail is her earrings and rings, which combine with the other accessories.