Liv Morgan offers tickets to a fan who had her poster removed on WWE Raw

Liv Morgan has become one of the most beloved fighters in WWE. Since she began her solo career on the main roster, Liv has been adding more fans who support her unconditionally at each event.

In this way, the fighter has had a nice gesture towards one of her fans. He attended the last Monday Night Raw event, held in Greensboro, NC, with a poster dedicated to Morgan. Nevertheless, the security of the compound took it away for no apparent reasonas explained in the following tweet:

“@WWE just took my @YaOnlyLivvOnce sign after spending $600 on this front row seat. And they didn’t tell me why. It took me a long time to do it and I just wanted to support you, Liv. I’m sorry”.

After learning the facts, Morgan decided to answer him, offering to get him tickets to the next WWE show in town.

“Thank you so much! I love you and I appreciate it. Come see me next time we’re in town…tickets are on the cards“.



Morgan was part of the main event of WWE Raw teaming with Bianca Belair and Asuka to defeat Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville. She was recently attacked by her partner (Ripley) after failing to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, held by Sasha Banks and Naomi.



It is not the first time that the fighter shows consideration for her fans. Last year she stated that she wanted to meet and apologize to a girl who was trending on social media after being disappointed following Liv Morgan’s loss to Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.