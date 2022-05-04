Lionel Messi’s shirt purchased by a collector for $ 450,000

Lionel Messi jersey. Leo Messi, the Argentine footballer among the best of all time, even compared to Maradona. Goals, records and not indifferent successes that have led him to a success that will remain indelible in history. Beloved by the public, a collector even went as far as spending half a million dollars on the Lionel Messi shirt he wore when he scored the footballer’s 500th goal. Let’s understand more.

The success of the Argentine footballer

Lionel Messi, seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, is one of the most prominent players in the history of football. The footballer continues to collect successes and records, scoring more than 100 goals in UEFA competition, in which he is preceded only by Cristiano Ronaldo. A real talent, loved by football fans and not, now Lionel Messi’s shirt was bought to a figure crowd.

Lionel Messi’s shirt

And so, between one goal and another, one match and another, Lionel Mess during the classic in 2017 the footballer showed the Real Madrid fans his shirt, at the Bernabèu. A shirt that of Lionel Messi that now seems to be truly worth a fortune, so much so that it was bought by a collector for a crazy amount. Well, however, not just any shirt. The garment in question seems to have some importance, as explained by the gentleman who bought it on a place on social media. “It comes to my collection THAT shirt kept leo after deciding the Classic with his 500th goal.”

That was exactly how it went. Lionel Messi took off that shirt that wore the number 10 and bleached it at the top as if it were a trophy to the Real Madrid audience. A moment of glory that sanctioned the 500th goal of his career just completed, and a greeting to the fans of what was then his team, forever in his heart. And so, a gentleman decided to grab his head for half a million dollars. On the other hand, collecting is increasingly in vogue, becoming a real luxury, as the restaurant-museum teaches us. Memorabilia.

Collecting Memorabilia, true luxury

It is really one, if not the only one, of the Memorabilia restaurant-museums to let us touch luxury collecting with our own hands. A place where in addition to being able to eat delights, delights are above all for our eyes. A real paradise dotted with valuables of the greatest celebrities in the world. From gold records that belonged to redde pop Michael Jackson to Cary Grant’s Roll Royce.