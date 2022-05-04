Like Will Smith at the Oscars, a person climbed onstage and attacked comedian Dave Chappelle

https://twitter.com/CultureCrave/status/1521752730145939458

Chappelle was giving his show at the historic Los Angeles venue as part of a show called “Netflix Is A Joke Fest“, which is part of the streaming platform. In the program of this show there were other characters from the world of entertainment such as Black Star, Jon Stewart, Busta Rhymes, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Carr Y Chris Rock.

The reports of the Los Angeles media itself report that Chappelle was not injured after the attack, but that chaos reigned on stage as many people went up to try to stop the aggressor.

https://twitter.com/JEDSIMON/status/1521749146461368320

The one who did get hurt was the person who tackled Dave Chappelle, as images after the attack show the subject on top of an ambulance with a broken arm after the blow he suffered.

https://twitter.com/nuffsaidny/status/1521745161042153473

After what happened, the comedian left the stage and was attended by the staff of the Hollywood Bowl to see if he had something else. After that, the scene returned and you could see Chris Rock with Chappelle and the comedian himself asked him if he had not been Will Smith the one who went up to attack him, this after what happened at the Oscars.

The one who helped Chappelle first was the actor James Foxxwho was with whom the comedian returned to the stage of the Los Angeles venue to continue the show.

The incident comes just months after the entire world saw Will Smith take the stage to punch Chris Rock at the Oscars. After that event, many comedians expressed concern about the ideas he might give to impersonators.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters”said comedian Kathy Griffin at the time.