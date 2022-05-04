Like the pieces of a puzzle | columns

In the year 2000, when the first film of the X-Men saga was released (in the days when there were no “smart” cell phones or virtual social platforms), two characters captured the imagination of moviegoers: Professor Xavier, played by the actor Patrick Stewart and Logan/Wolverine, played by actor Hugh Jackman. The relationship between father and son seemed a bit strange, as Professor X was calm and wise while Wolverine was impetuous.

It turns out that the filmic chemistry between these two characters carried over to real life, as both Hollywood stars share a common interest in puzzles and even joke with each other on their social accounts about their affinity for puzzles. Stewart (Teacher X) says that he only works on thousand-piece puzzles and considers them “important relaxation pieces.” Jackman (Wolverine), for his part, recently caused astonishment on his Instagram account when, after putting the last piece in a complicated puzzle, he lifted him up, undoing it in seconds.

All this seems fascinating to me, because I also like to complete puzzles. My son Xavier has given me several. Perhaps in the veiled interest of preventing my brain from decaying!

So the hundreds of tiny pieces of a puzzle are an exciting puzzle to me, particularly because in a puzzle one goes from utter chaos to beautiful creation. Even so, if a piece is missing, all the effort was in vain. Which brings me to a conversation about diversity, equity and inclusivity, issues with legal connotations, which have been discussed quite frequently recently.

Diversity is the presence of differences that include, among other factors, race, ethnicity, origin, color, sex, gender, socioeconomic status, language barriers, abilities or disabilities, and age. Diversity is typically represented quantitatively, showing in numbers how many diverse people are represented in an educational institution or workplace.

Equity, on the other hand, is a more qualitative concept, since it promotes fairness and impartiality in the processes and resources that are in force institutionally or systemically, such as in government systems or in private companies.

However, inclusivity is an outcome that is aimed at making sure that all those who are part of the diversity feel and are welcome. That is, inclusivity is inviting everyone to the discussion table and admitting them not only as spectators, but also as participants in the decision-making process. This means that for a community, entity or institution to be truly inclusive, it has a duty to foster an environment in which all the people who participate feel valued. As Deepak Chopra said, “There are no leftover pieces in the universe. Each person is here because he has a place to occupy and each piece is an integral part of the great universal puzzle”.

Inclusion is the exact opposite of exclusion, which is when a person feels ignored, rejected, and unappreciated. As the Rev. Jesse Jackson has put it, “Inclusion is not being politically correct. It is integral to social growth.”

We must welcome legislation that protects rights for all regardless of how much money they have in the bank account, or the color of their skin, or what their hair looks like, or how they dress, or their origin, or their definition in terms of gender , Inter alia. Only in this way do we promote a society/community in which we all count, like the pieces of a puzzle.