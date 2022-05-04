Leonardo DiCaprio is one more fan of Euphoria when he meets Jacob Elordi

One would believe that in meeting between Leonardo Dicaprio and Jacob Elordiit would be the second who expressed his admiration for the first, after all, DiCaprio is a Hollywood icon and Elordi has surely grown up seeing him on screen.

But what happened at the party after the Met Gala 2022 it was the opposite, or that has allowed us to see a video posted on TikTok where you can see the two actors greeting each other and the protagonist of don’t look up saying “the series is incredible”, referring of course to Euphoria.

And it is that Leonardo DiCaprio is a great HBO series fanand it seems that he took advantage of the occasion to let Elordi know, just as any lover of the show would do if he met the Australian.

Of course the oscar winner for the revenant he is a big fan of euphoriaalready three years ago, at the premiere of Once upon a time…in Hollywoodcommented to Variety that I had been watching the series and that he thought it was impressiveso surely he also waited impatiently for the second season.

What will he think of Lexi’s work? Was he angry like all the fans because Fez didn’t make it to the premiere? Was the end of Nate and his father expected? Those are just some of the questions everyone must be asking right now, along with whether will have been able to get some information out of Elordi about what to expect third season.

Because if Leonardo DiCaprio asked you… wouldn’t you tell him everything? Surely Sam Levinson and HBO allow their actors to reveal all the secrets if the one asking is the biggest actor in Hollywood.

Y now that it has been confirmed how big a fan he is… Will there be a chance of a cameo? That would leave the public in shock, no doubt.

