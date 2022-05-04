Leo Rizzi gets wet with songs like ‘Elite’, Johnny Depp, marijuana, bullfighting, Metaverse or monarchy and surprises | Videos | Videos

poppies is one of those songs that will forever mark the career of Leo Rizzi. It was the first one that took off and that triggered his popularity. The one that opened the doors to countries like Mexico where it became a real hit. It was just the beginning of a career that promises a lot.

And it seems that he is focused on what will be his first album that he is already preparing to give him a concept and a path to his career. Until that album arrives is releasing singles and the last one is The door who continues to reveal his world of sound and performance to us.

A song that came accompanied by a video that was shot with virtual reality and that is that of technology understood from the most creative point of view catches his attention. She plunged us into a fantasy world with gnomes and his sister as one of the protagonists.

Playing with Leo

Taking the title of this topic, we wanted to play with doors, which are always very suggestive when they are closed and give us the opportunity to imagine what is behind. We have opened several to find different scenes. We wanted him to tell us what was suggested to him by what we saw.

He has not hesitated to enter the game and comment on those scenes behind the imaginary doors expressing, with total freedomwhat they made him feel.

This is how we have known what he thinks about topics that always generate debate such as the series Elitea possible collaboration of Rosalia Y C. Tanganamarijuana, bullfighting, the monarchy, the Metaverse, cockfights or cases as mediatic as the slap in the face of Will Smiththe judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard or the second chance they have been given Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck.

And yes, we can assure you that some opinions have surprised us, but that’s right, a boy to discover and an inner world that is not like that of many.