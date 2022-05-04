“La Roca”, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities who have their own brand of tequila – Metro Ecuador

Hollywood celebrities have attracted attention in recent years, because they have ventured to launch their own brand of tequila and, according to the Tequila Regulatory Council, in 2021 they controlled 30% of the production of this Mexican drink.

Celebrities who have created a tequila emporium in Mexico

“The rock”

Actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘La Roca’ recently visited Mexico as part of the opening of its second tequila distillery in the state of Jalisco. In this regard he said:

“As we build our huge second TEREMANA DISTILLERY, we build these huge fermentation tanks where we take our liquid through a crucial stage of production. Our tequila is the cleanest tequila in the world, so our Teremana has a flavor profile very clean, crisp and delicious.”

Kendall Jenner

Since the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced his brand of tequila has sparked much criticism. One of the most recent is that she was sued for copying the image of her drink called 818, in honor of the zip code of Calabasas, California, where he lives.

The Tequila 512 brand is suing it for false appellation of origin, unfair competition and because they apparently copied its logo and color paletteIt should be noted that Jenner is the creative and ambassador of her own brand and despite the controversy, her tequila continues to gain a presence in the US.

Adam Levine

The vocalist of the group Maroon 5 is the creator of Calirosa Tequila, a distillate with a pink hue (made in Amatitán, Jalisco), which is far from authentic tequila (reposado or blanco). It is made from 100% blue agave and is aged in California red wine barrels.

But it is not the only brand that it owns, since it also He is a business partner of musician Sammy Hagar and together they launched Santo Mezquila.

Sam Heughan

The protagonist of “Outlander” also has his own brand of the quintessential Mexican distillate. The Scottish actor launched his tequila in 2021 El Tequileño, who under his company The Sassenach Select won a gold medal in the International Spirits Challenge competition.

Kate of the Castle

This drink can only be obtained online in three different varieties: reposado (Affiliate), white (Reflection) and the mixture of reposado and white is called Redención.