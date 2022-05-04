Kylie Jenner wore another wedding dress to the MET Gala 2022 after party

We had seen her before with a structured bob and a dress of Balmain with silver embellishments and transparencies in 2016, a style similar to the one she wore the following year of versace, adorned with small fans and jewels in shades of pink. In between was also the design cut out in the abdomen of alexander wang and that purple feather dress in a pair with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

We knew that the next time he stepped on the MET Gala 2022 red carpet it would be an occasion to remember, although no one imagined that it would surprise with two wedding proposals. The second, suitable for the most practical brides, since she wore it during the after party of the event, was more discreet, made in satin fabric with a floor-length skirt that was pinned to a corset with spaghetti strapsadorned with transparent details that connects with a pair of long gloves.

This change of dress reminds us that many of the girlfriends of today have also opted for two different styles for your big day, leaving in reserve an alternative that is more comfortable, without so many layers or volume to be able to dance all night. Feathers, tulle, transparencies and embroidered details have been key to becoming in a second look special, one that can also often be reused in another festive context.