Kris Jenner’s excitement over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement announcement

In a new episode of “the kardashians“, the new television show of the popular family headed by Kris Jenner, you can see their excitement at the announcement of commitment to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality show, as can be seen in the preview, will show not only a behind-the-scenes look at the Blink-182 drummer’s proposal to founder Poosh on the beach, but also share in the Kardashian family’s dinner and excitement for the commitment.

At this meeting, Kris Jenner expressed her excitement by making a toast and saying: “You guys are so in love and we’ve seen an amazing transformation in our Kourtney.”

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan added: “Seeing Travis and his enthusiasm as he picked out a ring, decided what he wanted to say, and asked for your hand in marriage, not just from me, but from your father.” His toast ended with tears, as he highlighted how the couple has managed their relationship considering their children and the involvement of the family. “This makes me very happy,” he sentenced in the episode that can be seen on Thursday, May 5 by Star +.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, after a year of dating. A few weeks ago, after participating in the 2022 Grammy Awards, the couple entered into a symbolic marriage in Las Vegas, where they were married by an Elvis impersonator in a chapel, after the ceremony where the drummer performed live with Lenny Kravitz and HER

Watch the trailer where Kris Jenner gets excited about the commitment of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian