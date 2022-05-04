Kris Jenner has the cut that all mature women should wear to be in trend

For at least a decade, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Chris Jennerhad shown that the pixie cut was more than ideal for all mature women over 40 years old; however, a few weeks ago she surprised with a new look that has to do with both her cut and her hairstyle and has already been crowned the favorite of many people who, like the businesswoman, are over 66 years old and are looking for a style unique.

Although the Kris Jenner’s new haircut It was popularized for several weeks, it was until last Monday when he stole all eyes when he arrived on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with slightly longer hair and with which he showed that now all mature women they can be in trend with a look with fringes and volume at the ends, that is, it brings together all the current trends.

This is what Kris Jenner’s old haircut looked like. (Photo: File)

This is the bob cut that Kris Jenner imposed as the new trend

Since the beginning of 2022, the great trends for hair have placed bob cuts (in any of its forms and lengths) as the favorite that, together with the pixies, began to be seen in all the hair of the famous and everything seems to indicate that it was the perfect pretext for the socialite to bet on renew your image to show a more rejuvenated face.

And he chose a long bob with blunt fringe, a great success for those who want to give volume to their hair and stylize their face. As if that were not enough, Kim Kardashian’s mother came to give all the details on how to comb it correctly to look stylish, but before getting to it, it is important to note that this cut should be ordered a couple of centimeters above the shoulders, that is, almost at the end of the neck.

Care must be taken not to mark the lateral line too much. (Photo: Instagram @krisjenner)

the best of this trend imposed by Kris Jenner is that it is perfect for those mature women who have fine, straight hair with little or a lot of volume and as for the types of faces, it is worth remembering that it looks magnificent on all of them. When requesting it from the stylist, do not forget to ask for a frayed fringe that can be combed to both sides.

As for the hairstyle, you have to leave a subtle and faded side parting with which the hair can fall to a greater extent towards one of the sides. Likewise, volume should be given to the top of the head to stylize and lengthen the face; the rest of the mane should fall finely back, always trying to expose the ears.

Finally, to look stylish, you should pay attention to the ends of the hair, because as the stylists of Chris Jenner, avoid a straight line fall and on the contrary, shape it with a slight outward curve, you can achieve the perfect hairstyle.

This is what the end result looks like. (Photo: Instagram @krisjenner)

