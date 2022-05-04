Kim Kardashian Says She “Wants One More Wedding”

They told us a few months ago that Kim Kardashian was going to divorce Kanye West and then start dating Pete Davidson and we would have been amazed. But anyway, that’s how the Kardashians are, they will never stop surprising us. Things between them seem to be going very well, and it is that they recently starred in their first red carpet pose. The comedian already said it on his day: his is very serious. Can you imagine that they end up getting married? After the last words that Kim has said, we are not ruling it out at all.

After three failed marriages, Kim Kardashian is open to walking down the aisle again, and she made it known in the preview of ‘The Kardashians’, her Hulu reality show. “I believe in love,” begins the businesswoman. “That’s why, hopefully, There will only be one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s a charm!” she says. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding might not be the only one taking place in the Kardashian clan in the coming months…

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although Kim doesn’t mention Pete’s name at any point, she obviously means him. The owner of SKIMS is delighted with her boyfriend, you just have to see how well she talks about him (she recently revealed the reason why she fell in love with Pete and we died of love) and how caramelized she poses with him on the red carpet . In fact, at the MET Gala they were one of the cutest couples.

GothamGetty Images

Kim was recently interviewed on ‘Good Morning America’, where she made it clear that she sees Pete Davidson for the long haul. “I’m a relationship girl and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with that person. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling to be at peace,” she replied.

Before saying “I do” with Kanye West in 2014, Kim Kardashian had already been married twice. In the year 2000 (and when she was only 19 years old), the owner of SKIMS walked down the aisle with Damon Thomas, but they only lasted three years together. Even more fleeting was her marriage to Kris Humphries, to whom she was married for 72 hours. Will she have more luck with Pete Davidson? Oh, I wish.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io