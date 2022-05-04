Kim Kardashian at the Met: no photos of side B: the reason revealed

Kim Kardashian is back to being talked about for the beautiful dress worn at Met Gala in New York which belonged to the diva of the divas Marylin Monroe . Not just any outfit, but a real unique piece, nicknamed Happy Birthday Mister President dress . In fact, with this very tight dress, the star had sung his birthday wishes to the then American president John Fitzgerald Kennedy. A scene, shot by cameras, which later became iconic. Kim Kardashian managed to buy the dress for the cfra di 4.81 million dollars .

Kim Kardashian hides the B-side from the Met

To be able to wear Marylin’s dress, Kim had to lose eight kilos in three weeks. The efforts made, however, seem not to have been enough. The most attentive observers, in fact, have noticed that the star during the red carpet show at the New York event, covered her famous backside with a fur coat. The Daily Mail thought about the reason, reporting that the zipper of the dress did not close. The Kardashian, therefore, would have been forced to change immediately after the catwalk, with an identical copy of the outfit, but this time the size of her.