Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leaked the famous sex video

Kim Kardashian’s popularity skyrocketed in 2007, after the leak of a sex video recorded years ago with Ray J, who was her partner at the time. 15 years later, this erotic tape is back in the news. In the last chapter of ‘The Kardashians’, the businesswoman told how (supposedly) Kanye West recovered the famous tapes, an issue that Ray J spoke about on Instagram, stating that “it’s all a lie”. The rapper seems to be quite fed up with all this and has made some statements that have left us stunned, because in them involves Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in the publication of the famous images.

“I’ve been in the shadows for over 14 years, letting the Kardashians use my name, abuse my name, make billions of dollars for a decade and a half talking about a subject I’ve never really talked about,” he began. the interview with Daily Mail. Well, now he has spoken, and what he has said is a real bombshell.

There have always been rumors about the alleged involvement of Kris Jenner in all this, rumors that Ray J has now confirmed, also involving Kim herself. “I have never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and myself, and we’ve always been partners from the beginning of this,” he said.

Ray J alleged that the deal included the leaking of three videos, two of them with erotic content, although only one came to light. In addition, he said that he is not in possession of these tapes, but that Kim herself has them: “He’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under his bed.”, he claimed. “Once I pitched the idea to her, just messing around a bit, that’s when she came up with it, she talked to her mom and from then on she was out of my hands.”

An interview in which he also wanted to clarify the contents of the laptop he gave Kanye: “It wasn’t a sex tape. there were many photos, many mini videos and many tests. we’ve been talking about over the years. If you email me in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date.”

Well, nothing, we finally know the truth about the most famous sex video in history.

