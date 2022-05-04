Kendall Jenner knows that flared pants are in trend

There is someone capable of determining the trends of the moment outside the catwalk and that someone is Kendall Jenner. She has surprised the summer with waders and a midi dress, an unexpected combination for the high temperatures, but which, for her, worked perfectly, and therefore for us.

Over the years he built a street style solid that, to this day, inspire multiple wardrobes. the supermodel, Kendall Jenneroriginates truly promising looks, and all based on timeless pieces, what for many is just a basic, for her it is, a stylistic priority. It has been in charge of maximizing the aesthetics dad that delves into the best dressed, and highlights the sophisticated effect evoked by the Bell bottom pants and the triangular toe boots.

The creator of Tequila 818 has put fashion in the eye of the universe Bell bottom pants and its flattering effect. Coachella recently burst in with a predominant leather and buckle model, just for those who want to take risks without any effort. Now, she has moved away from that Y2K essence to convince herself that she is a true style muse.

How is Kendall Jenner wearing flared pants?

Yes to oversized coats

Kendall Jenner releases style in flared jeans and oversized coat. Gotham

As noted, the flared jeans have revived, and the protagonist of the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows them. Bet on a design raw (traditional wash denim), and laced it into an oversized shag coat. To style it, she leaned into a triangle toe boots and semi-wedge heel. His accessories made everything look distinguished, as they have a classic effect.

Corduroy Shacket

Kendall Jenner reveals the stylistic power of a shacket with flared pants. Gotham

There are a thousand and one ways to wear a socket, but how to do it correctly? With tiny dresses will go very well, or with mom jeans and Converse sneakers, as some prescribers have professed. However, to make it into a more refined garment, Kendall decided to group it to a flared trousersorchestrating an infallible duo.

The businesswoman he chose trousers with a timeless accent, beige, and grouped the top piece in the same range, only a little brighter, creating a total look avant-garde As usual, he preferred a few leather boots with an aged finish as a complement, in turn, he gave priority to the portfolio of hairs.

Kendall Jenner It will always be a good idea when it comes to getting inspiration, you just have to have a few mandatory wardrobe designs on your radar, and you will emulate —without any problem— their choices.