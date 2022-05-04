Kendall Jenner and her XXL eyelashes: the makeup trick

As happens every year around this time, the ‘trending topic’ wherever you look is the MET gala. And there are so many things to comment on, that the most important fashion event in the world maintains its wake for at least a week. This year is no exception because, in addition to some surprising looks, we have also witnessed the makeup looks more exceptional. Something like reinterpretations extracted from the trends of the moment but in a drastic key. And if not, let them tell Kendall Jenner.

The model not only surprised with her wonderful Prada dress, but also complemented it with makeup that was up to the task. Among the elements to highlight of it is the presence of unexpected bleached eyebrows and, above all, the most striking volume and length that we had never seen in terms of tabs. That is why everyone had a real urge to know what products had been used by mary phillips, her make-up artist. And finally we know the secret of Kendall Jenner’s XXL eyelashes at the Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner and the trick for her XXL eyelashes

Although we believe we have the necessary resources to achieve some long curved eyelashes -with the best mascaras of the moment- the truth is that Kenny’s makeup artist goes one step further and tells us how she gets them. Spoiler: the technique is as drastic as the result but… to be tested.

“Another one from last night,” writes the make-up artist under one of the photos of the spectacular makeup of the model. “For all of you who are asking me about the tabs, I hand deposited individual lashes on the top and bottom lines, and then applied 5 or 6 layers of mask“, reveals Mary Phillips. Now we understand that Kendall caused 8 hurricanes in the other part of the world in the blink of an eye.

Therefore, we are going to copy the technique with some individual lashesjust as the make-up artist suggests, as well as two of our favorite mascaras (which are ‘low cost’) and one of hebest selling primers. Add to cart and show off Kendall Jenner’s XXL eyelashes.

