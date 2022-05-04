Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber opt for comfortable shoes after the MET Gala

After a series of after parties Met Galain which they dressed to the nines, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber They deserve a day off. And what is more relaxing than going from one place to another in a pair of flat shoes? Follow the example of the supermodelswho opted for comfort the morning after a star-studded night in sky-high heels.

The famous friends, who were seen in New York, wore off-duty looks as cozy as they were elegant. Hailey He opted for a plain gray sweatshirt, baggy olive green cargo pants, black micro sunglasses and white Antei Raf Simons sneakers. For her part, Kendallmeanwhile, wore an oversized cream knit sweater, tucked into dark blue high-waisted jeans, sunglasses and ultra-soft Ugg Tasman slingbacks.

Dressing up for downtime can be just as stylish as upping the glam for a night out. Whether it’s a loose, laid-back look like Hailey Bieber’s, or an understated French-girl style like Kendall JennerMake sure the shoes are very comfortable.

Ugg x Tschabalala.Courtesy Antei sneakers by Raf Simons.Courtesy

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim