Katy Perry, the culmination of light and color for the inauguration of Joe Biden

A few hours ago, the United States experienced a historic moment with the inauguration of the new American president, number 46 in its entire history, Joe Biden. The inauguration was held without a physical audience but was followed by millions of people who, in addition to celebrating the arrival of the new government in the White House, enjoyed the artists who performed live. Katy Perry was responsible for closing the event and she did it with a magical performance to the rhythm of fireworks and a sky lit by fireworks.

Throughout the election campaign, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have had the public support of various artists and that is why it is not surprising that so many well-known faces have gathered at their inauguration.





lorraine heap

Lady Gaga was in charge of interpreting the American anthem with her spectacular voice and carrying a dove with an olive branch in her mouth as a symbol of the peace that is supposed to come with this new president. After turbulent times under the government of Donald Trump, conciliation, respect and understanding is what the millions of people who have voted for the Democrat expect.

Demi Lovato also participated in the event and showed her emotion and appreciation through social networks with various posts on her profile. But without a doubt, who has managed to get all the attention has been the Californian Katy Perry, who was responsible for closing the event.

Katy Perry is trending on social media thanks to the incredible performance she performed with the Washington Monument behind her and under an already dark sky that was lit up again thanks to the fireworks that accompanied her during her show.

The artist, who became a mother for the first time just four months ago, did not want to miss the inauguration of Joe Biden and has been one of the most outstanding elements thanks to the impressive, although simple, staging that she carried out . In fact, a few hours before, she already showed on Instagram the various microphones that she had prepared for such a special day.





Dressed in white and sporting a bobbed platinum blonde haircut, Katy Perry ditched the wigs, garish colors and fantasy elements that often make up her looks on stage to let her voice be, in addition to the fireworks, which will shine during your show. And she did not disappoint.

Katy Perry sang a more melodic version of her hit fireworks (fireworks) with the iconic obelisk in the background as night had already fallen. The lights were coloring the sky while she invaded the sound space with the potential of her voice.





There could not have been a better closing performance for an act that Americans will remember forever and that marks the beginning of a new era that, as they hope, will be marked by harmony and peace.