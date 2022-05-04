Katy Perry stars in a new Tiktok trend with ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ and K Pop edits

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, tiktok it became a platform for positioning the musical trends of the moment. But not only that, but also revived some themes from the past within the “trends“, as happened recently with Katy Perry.

Thanks to Tiktok, recurring users of the social network have been able to discover new music and dance or create content to the rhythm of the most popular musical novelties. However, great hits from past decades or not so distant years have also been played again, but which have catapulted their fame thanks to the portal. One of them is “Harleys In Hawaii” from Katy Perry..

Katy Perry returns to Tiktok trends

The career of the American singer, in recent years, has had some notable ups and downs and her commercial performance has been variable, compared to the golden years she had with releases like ‘One Of The Boys‘, ‘Teenage Dream‘ or even ‘prism‘.

In August of last year, Katy Perry public ‘Smile‘, his fifth record production, which was promoted with singles like “Never Really Over“, “Daisies“, the title track of the album and “Harleys In Hawaii“, which had not achieved excessive recognition, until now.

“Harleys In Hawaii”, the Katy Perry song that revived on Tiktok

In recent months, there has been a trend from tiktok in which clips of South Korean productions or moments of idols from k popduring sensual or compromising moments, be it by seductive glances, unexpected kisses, or simply hot dances.

These clips are set to music by “Harleys In Hawaii” from Katy Perry, in a slowed down version with reverb, to increase the intensity of the emotion you want to express. Even, charlie puth, who worked on the composition of this melody, recorded his reaction in a duet with one of the clips, surprised that the song resurfaced among the trends. You can see it here.

Katy Perry joins the Tiktok trend and records her video with “Harleys In Hawaii”

The interpreter has not been left behind either, and joined the ‘challenge‘ from tiktok with footage in which he promotes and tries on some of the new models from his new shoe line, while “You and I, I / Ridin Harleys In Hawii, I” plays in the background. enjoy it on this link.







What do you think about the trend from Katy Perry with “Harleys In Hawaii“? Have you already made your video in tiktok? Share it with us, leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.