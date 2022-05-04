Katy Perry looks radiant in a strapless red dress

Katy Perry He is a true fashion chameleon. And if we have learned anything from her, it is precisely not to be afraid of change and experimentation. Throughout her career, we’ve seen her wear just about everything: ice cream cone corsets, a hamburger bodice at the MET Gala, and some more casual faux-leather outfits on the streets of New York. That’s the true power of fashion, you can get up and pretty much be whoever you want.

When we talk about the latest look of the American singer Katy Perry, we see that there is also a design that over time has remained a symbol of seduction: the strapless red dress. The one that automatically makes us think of Marilyn Monroe in the fifties with a white fur coat or Jessica Rabbit, the cartoon character made famous in the movie ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ Timeless and daring, in moments of doubt there is no way to become a true femme fatale to cheer you up a bit.

The legendary actress popularized this style. Gene Lester/Getty Images

How is the red strapless dress that Katy Perry wore?

At the moment, Katy Perry participates as a judge on the American Idol program. In which each episode surprises us with a look different. has carried since denim dresses with waders, tiny dresses one shoulder, bathed in sequins and tailor suits fitted with corsets. However, the last appearance of him did not hear anything about the latest 2022 dress trends, and instead, he chose a very figure-hugging red sequin-embellished strapless dress.

The singer looked more radiant than ever with the garment in question and complemented the entire look with her dark hairlong and loose, and a couple of earrings in the form of a glass drop in XL format. The final touch was put on her makeup, which was actually kept somewhat discreet, as she wore the nuanced skin with a pink blush, nude lips and tabs well defined lengths.

Undoubtedly, Katy Perry She looks like a Jessica Rabbit of the 21st century, who is not afraid to be, at least for a few moments, a femme fatale.