Katy Perry congratulated Orlando Bloom for his 45 years of age with a loving message and tender photos | Famous

Katy Perry congratulated Orlando Bloom for his 45 years of age

On the morning of January 13, the ‘Fireworks’ singer shared a loving congratulations on her Instagram for Orlando, the “love and light of her life.”

Katy showered the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor with praise, who is crowned the “sexiest and strongest man” she knows. In addition, she thanked him for being a guide, support and joy in her life.

“Happy 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy and strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor and bringing the joy of life into every room you walk through. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd ♥️♠️”

His message was accompanied by a gallery of photos and videos of unpublished moments of the actor and their relationship, such as a couple of tender shots where Orlando shows that he is a true lover of animals, especially puppies.

A couple of the couple’s images in this post are captured at gala events, while a few others are photos from their travels together.

In addition, Katy included a couple of videos where Bloom’s constant support for the singer is appreciated, as well as her sense of humor.

In a video, the actor helps Katy eat while she holds her daughter Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020; while in the other, Orlando rides a bicycle inside the house during confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Swipe right to see all photos and videos)

Katy’s post received more than a million likes in less than 12 hours, as well as multiple messages of congratulations to Orlando, as well as comments applauding their relationship.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor also took advantage of this section to reply to Katy. “I love you,” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Katy has published unpublished screenshots of her relationship with Orlando.

On the actor’s 44th birthday in 2021, the singer also shared several never-before-seen photos of both their relationship and her fiancé, such as a selfie of the two of them brushing their teeth or a photo of Orlando hugging her baby bump.

(Swipe right to see all photos)

“Happy 44th to my love, shining father of my Dove and a resplendent mirror that sees and reflects back to me what I cannot yet see… Thank you for always coming back to the canvas with me and never giving up… I am so glad my moon found su sol, I love you so much doe ♥️”