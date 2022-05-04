Kaley Cuoco is dating actor Tom Pelphrey

After in September of last year Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce Karl Cook After three years of marriage and declared that she would not marry again, love knocked on her door again, because the actress who rose to fame with the comedy ‘Big Bang Theory’ is dating the actor from ‘Ozark’, Tom Pelphrey.

It was on May 3 when the actress made a publication on her Instagram account in which she shared several romantic photos in which she poses next to Pelphrey.

“Lately life: ‘the sun makes its way through the clouds, rays of gold sliding into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the gray”, wrote the actress next to the snapshots that already accumulate more than 91,000 likes.

In the images we can see the couple hugging in what appears to be a getaway to the mountains, some selfies in which they look smiling and finish off with a photograph in which she kisses her partner on the cheek.

For his part, Tom Pelphrey also shared one of the postcards and accompanied them with a long letter that he attributed to a man named Noah“But nothing can save you, not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you have ever seen, not the beauty of your mother, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day”.

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes out of the treetops, and the fence around the garden cuts you off from the darkness and you can’t breathe. Everything is so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is so much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And he makes you wonder when you lost your place,” the message continued.

Finally he notes, “Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, that it gives you hope that someone will come along who can’t save you either, but who will think you’re worth saving.”

These posts come after Cuoco spoke to ‘Glamour’ about her love life and what she hoped for in the future, “I would love to have a long-term relationship or partnership. But I will never marry again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

When the ‘Flight Attendant’ star filed for divorce from Karl Cook, the two mentioned the reason for their separation in a statement, “Despite deep love and mutual respect, we have come to realize that our current paths have taken us in different directions.” opposite”.

They concluded, “We have both shared much of our journey publicly, so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal lives private, we wanted to share our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the opposite.”

