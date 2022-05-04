Justin Lin would have left the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for a strong fight with Vin Diesel

USA.- In shocking news last week, the directr Justin Lin left the franchise Fast and furious, announcing that he would no longer direct Fats X. Although things were said to be amicable, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest the opposite.

The report mentions that Lin – who was handling the film’s writing duties along with directing – was unhappy with the constant changes to the script, which included that Universal Y Vin Diesel spare key locations because they were in Eastern Europe and possibly conflicted with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Other problems with the script surfaced as well, with the report mentioning that Lin eventually tried to “draw lines in the sand”. Things apparently came to a head on April 23, 2022, when Lin had a “major disagreement” with Vin Diesel that led to a four-person meeting after Diesel had new notes for the film. According to a source, Lin walked out of the meeting and the movie. “Justin finally had enough and said, ‘This movie is not worth my sanity,'” the source said.

According to a Universal spokesperson who responded to the report, Lin’s creative differences with the film were with the studio, “not with fellow producers, cast or crew.

Shortly after leaving the project, on April 25, Universal and Lin reached an agreement to keep him on board for the film in a producer role, but would see him leave production on the film. Lin also reportedly gave the film crew his blessing to stay on despite his departure, and soon after it was announced that Transporter and Lupin director Louis Leterrier would be his replacement. As for the relationship between Lin and Diesel, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Diesel’s presence in the franchise has grown exponentially, with the report saying that Diesel “has become his own personality to be reckoned with,” and someone that he is a “dominant force” on set who “isn’t afraid to flex his ample muscle.” THR also notes that Universal is quietly feeling a lot of pressure to make Fast X a success, as the film’s budget is already approaching $300 million without much marketing, with more than $100 million of which supposedly they go toward above-the-line costs like salaries for the superstar cast, which includes Diesel, Charlize Theron and Jason Mamoa.

Fast X will be directed from a script written by Chris Morgan. Although the official cast has not been announced, it is very likely that the alumni of the Vin Diesel franchise, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel Y Sung Kang resume their respective roles.