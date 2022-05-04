Justin Lin left Fast & Furious 10 because of Vin Diesel

A few days after the start of filming, Justin Lin left the direction of Fast & Furious 10. After learning that he will be replaced by Louis Leterrier, the reasons why the filmmaker left the production have been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lin left the film due to a “major disagreement” with Vin Diesel that took place on April 23. “Lin got tired of the constant change of script, the process of making a Fast movie and managing the relationship with Vin Diesel,” reads the post.

The media ensures that Lin was writing the film and believed that he had a closed script, but Universal and Diesel changed plans. A key location in Eastern Europe was cut, plus it took too long to cast the film’s villain. As if this were not enough, the studio said it would send a screenwriter to London to polish some dialogue, something that did not sit well with the director.

However, it was on April 23 that Lin and Diesel came to that “big disagreement” that culminated in their departure. It was originally a meeting of four people and Diesel showed up with some notes for Lin. Finally the director and the actor spoke in private. “Justin finally got fed up and said, ‘This movie doesn’t deserve my sanity,'” a source recounted. Lin then communicated that he did not want to continue in the film and on April 25 an agreement was reached for him to leave the production. Although he will not direct the film, he will continue to be involved as a producer.

The Hollywood Reporter consulted Universal regarding what happened. “Any creative differences that led to Justin Lin’s departure it was with the studio, not the producers, cast or crewThe company replied.

The Taiwanese announced his departure from the tenth installment through a statement.

With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while staying on the project as producer. For 10 years and five movies we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” he noted.

It has already been announced that Lin will be replaced by Louis Leterrier, although Deadline has stressed that the agreement is not yet signed. Fast and Furious 10 will be released on May 19, 2023.