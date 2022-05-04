Justin Bieber will no longer be able to buy a Ferrari, do you know why?

Beloved face of teenagers, Justin Bieber ends up on the blacklist of the Cavallino: why he will no longer be able to buy Ferrari, what happened

The famous Canadian singer-songwriter is the protagonist of a series of gossip titles that leave us speechless. After being frightened by the illness accused by his wife Hiley Baldwin, he returns to talk about Justin Bieber. A rush for the Canadian singer who would have been banned from the list of the best customers of the Prancing Horse. What happened?

The twenty-eight-year-old singer-songwriter apparently would have made it big, so much so that he was added to the black list of the worst customers ever had by the car company. There Ferrari apparently prevented a Justin Bieber to be able to buy cars for them. The husband of the beautiful Hiley Baldwin would go against the cardinal principles of the famous car manufacturer. Let’s find out in more detail what happened.

Justin Bieber will no longer be able to buy Ferrari: what happened

If until some time ago, Justin Bieber was among the favorites on the list of customers to buy luxury cars from the well-known car manufacturer located in Maranello, this time the Canadian singer ended up on the fateful black list. Nicolas Cage, 50Cent, Kim Kardashan are just some of the names that would already be part of the list of the ‘worst’ drawn up by the well-known car manufacturer. To this, this time it is also added Justin Bieber which apparently he will no longer be able to buy a Ferrari. For what reason?

Some behaviors of the Canadian artist would have created hatred with the well-known car manufacturer. Recently, the singer had made it known via social media that he did not remember where he had parked his car, thus leaving it unattended. Justin Bieber owned a Ferrari 458 and apparently had changed the color of the car with the Prancing Horse logo this time making it a usual electric blue and put it up for auction. A series of actions that Ferrari did not like at all.

The luxury house has therefore decided to ban the name of Justin Bieber from the list of ‘best customers’.