Justin Bieber banned from Ferrari: he will no longer be able to buy them

Justin Bieber banned in Maranello: he will no longer be able to buy Ferrari.

The Canadian pop star has been the protagonist of repeated demonstrations of slovenliness since, in 2015, he got his hands on a Ferrari 458. Not only did he park it in an unguarded area, leaving it unprotected for two weeks, until he forgot where it was. She was later found by a member of her staff.

It also has it repainted electric blue – a real outrage to the classic red of the house of Maranello – and even has it auctioned.

Too much for the top management of Ferrari, who have decided to include the author of “One time” in the black list of characters who are prohibited from buying a car produced by the Prancing Horse company.

In fact, Bieber violated two of the rules included in the purchase clauses for Ferraris: the ban on repainting the car, changing the color with which it left the factory and, obviously, putting it up for auction.

The black list of people who are prohibited from buying a Ferrari is long: among them are rappers 50 Cent and Tyga, the heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweatherthe actor Nicolas Cage and the influencer Kim Kardashian.