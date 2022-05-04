Justin Bieber and the strange story of Ferrari: here’s the truth. Photo and video

News that goes viral in a few hours. Too bad it was six years ago. It is a pity that the Maranello house has no blacklist … Here is the truth about the fake news that has conquered social networks and sites

Justin Bieber ditches his electric blue repainted Ferrari 458 Italia in a Beverly Hills hotel for more than three weeks. The car manufacturer doesn’t like it and puts it on a phantom blacklist: he will no longer be able to buy cars from the Maranello company. The news is fresh after … six years (!) It went viral a couple of days ago due to one of the strange mechanisms and gears that make the Net run – exclusive photos | video

A CASE FROM SIX YEARS AGO – The Bieber case, in fact, dates back to 2016: the Canadian singer was with some friends in Los Angeles and had left his electric blue 458 Italia at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. Then, what happens to us happens too, when we park the car on the street and we don’t remember where. But he goes much further and forgets his jewel on wheels for over three weeks. At a certain point he turns on the light bulb: “Hey, where has the Ferrari gone?” Thus, an assistant to the singer is commissioned to retrieve it. The “chronicle” wants that the episode is not at all appreciated by the Maranello house which according to rumors would have inserted Bieber in a hypothetical blacklist.

THE BLACK LIST DOES NOT EXIST – According to some media outlets, Justin Bieber, along with other characters, such as the rapper 50 cent, the boxer Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian, would be “hated” by the car manufacturer that will no longer give them the opportunity to buy a car with the prancing Horse. In fact, among the purchase clauses there would be a ban on repainting one’s car (although many do it) and not to spoil the image of the brand with inappropriate behavior. It is a pity that Ferrari has no black list, and that it is impossible for a seller to say to a possible purchaser of a model worth hundreds of thousands of euros “no, thanks, we won’t sell the car to you”.

A RECYCLED HALF BUFFALO? – The one on the list of bad buyers therefore seems to be a hoax that is cyclically put back into circulation. This time it is not known how the news started, which was also picked up a year ago on American websites, but perhaps the mechanism is clear: take a celeb for a little chat, add a luxury brand, invent a disagreement, season with some other characters and here the news goes viral. And the click engine runs (almost) like that of a Ferrari.

Enrica Belloni





