Justin Bieber abandons his Ferrari and enters the Cavallino “black list”, but the news is from 2016 – Corriere.it

Six years after the incident, the rumor that the Canadian singer would have been included in the list of Ferrari drivers, due to their behavior, will no longer be granted the purchase of a Red is back viral.

Ignoring the value of things can often have negative consequences for people as well. The news that Justin Bieber – the Canadian singer who made his debut in 2009 climbing the world rankings in a short time – would have abandoned his Ferrari 458 Italia for over three weeks, flaunted a certain indifference to the incident on social media and repainted the car in blue electric, has returned to the surface after as many as six years and has become viral again.

A case from six years ago The Bieber case dates back to 2016, when the Canadian singer found himself with some friends in Los Angeles and parked his electric blue 458 Italia at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. After a few performances in the different West Hollywood clubs, oblivion: Bieber’s Ferrari would have been forgotten in the American five-star for over three weeks and the task of finding it would have been entrusted to an assistant to the singer. In short, a series of behaviors that will certainly not have pleased Ferrari for a matter of image, while the fact remains that the second-hand market opens up to those who can afford it the possibility of buying a Red even by turning to unofficial dealerships.

Ferrari: there is no black list According to some press organs, Bieber would thus have been included in the legendary “black list”, the list of Ferrari drivers who, due to their behavior, will no longer be granted the purchase of a Red. Ferrari falls from the clouds and denies the existence of a blacklist for the purchase of its production models. The “black list” issue for the Reds seems to be, therefore, a myth that returns and according to various rumors there would be many to appear in the list of villains, all well-known and particularly exuberant characters: from rapper 50 Cent to boxer Floyd Mayweather up to Kim Kardashian. Among the purchase clauses, there would be a ban on repainting one’s car (despite the fact that many do it), not to damage the image of the brand with inappropriate behavior or to auction the car by exploiting one’s image. Fact or fantasy?

