José Andrés answers Nadal, Djokovic and Murray: “Don’t criticize Wimbledon”

Rafael Nadal he does not usually avoid any issue, no matter how involved it may seem. And this Sunday he gave a new example of this when he spoke in Madrid about Wimbledon’s decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian tennis players from Wimbledon due to the Ukrainian conflict. The man from Manaco described the position of the All England Club as “unfair”.

“It is unfair towards my colleagues. They are not to blame for what is happening with the war. I’m sorry for them. I wish it wasn’t like that, but in the end we know that this is what it is. When a government puts in place some measures, they must be followed, in this case the government made a recommendation, and Wimbledon decided to impose the most drastic option without being forced to take it”, assured Nadal, in line with what was expressed by other tennis players such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbian, who had already qualified the crazy decision, reaffirmed his position while the Greek Tsitsipas, number five in the world, defended the same argument as his teammates. “They have done nothing wrong to be automatically excluded from that tournament,” said the Hellenic player, referring to his Russian and Belarusian rivals.

@Rafael Nadal we competed together.. we’ve played each other on tour. Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How is it fair that Ukrainian kids cannot play tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying? https://t.co/l3bZtBEfsU — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) May 2, 2022

However, these statements have been highly contested from various fields. Without going any further, the former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky responded this Monday to Rafa Nadal. “Please tell me how fair it is that the Ukrainian players cannot return home. How fair is it that Ukrainian children cannot play tennis? How fair is it that Ukrainians are dying?”, he pointed out on his official Twitter profile.

But perhaps more surprising has been the irruption of the Chef Jose Andres, whose humanitarian work in Ukraine through World Central Kitchen is well known. And the Asturian, who is also characterized by openly sharing his opinions, has not hesitated to position himself by mentioning all those involved.

“When you know that children, women and the elderly have been shot in the head for going out to get bread to eat. Raped girls. Millions of displaced Ukrainians! Don’t criticize Wimbledon, criticize Russia…”, settled the chef, who has experienced direct attacks against the staff and facilities of his NGO in Ukrainian territory.