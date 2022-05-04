Johnny Depp’s Friend Tearfully Pleads for Couple to ‘Heal’ During Amber Heard Trial

In the libel case against Amber Heard brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, a former neighbor of the couple was moved during lengthy testimony about his friendship with the couple.

Isaac Baruch, who met Depp as a teenager in Florida and became his longtime friend, lived in one of five penthouse lofts in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles owned by the actor.

At one point on Wednesday, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, asked if he was angry with her client given everything that happened when the couple broke up and accusations were made against Depp.

“When?” he replied. “Oh, about the false images in the tabloids and about the false narrative and the way she tried to get a fraudulent domestic violence claim to extort and blackmail a man? Yeah, that made me a little bit frustrated, angry, confused and upset.”

He added, referring to the end of his friendship with Heard in 2016: “That’s why I said that the best thing we could do was not talk to each other.”

When asked if he was still mad at her, he replied, “Oh, you know something. It’s six years, it’s six years. Am I still angry? What I am is tired. I want all of this to end. Let her heal, let him heal.”

He continued, “There are so many people who have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and created, and that ended up being spread around the world, that I can’t even paint anymore. I stopped painting for the last how many years.

He added: “I’m not mad at anyone. I want the best for her, that she take responsibility for her, heal and move on. For her to move on, and for Johnny…his family has been completely shattered by this whole thing and it’s not…it’s not fair…it’s not right.”

Visibly moved and wiping his eyes with a tissue, he added: “What she did and what happened so that so many people are affected by this. It’s crazy how this happened.”

As a long-time friend of the actor, who previously worked for Depp at The Viper Room nightclub, Baruch, himself an artist, was offered a house in one of the lofts when Depp became his sponsor in 2013.

He knew the couple well and socialized with them often. In her testimony Wednesday in Fairfax County Court in Virginia, she recalled the incident in 2016 when Depp allegedly threw a phone at Heard during a violent argument.

In the days after the incident, Baruch testified that he had not seen any marks or bruises on Heard and said that he did not believe she was wearing makeup. He saw her several times during the following week.

Baruch said he was surprised when Heard made the accusations against Depp and filed for divorce. Then he told her that it was better if they didn’t talk anymore.