Johnny Depp’s film as Louis XV of France will be sold at Cannes

Johnny Depp is immersed in legal proceedings against his former wife, Amber Heardwhom he has accused of defamation after the actress branded him an abuser in an article published in 2018. The actress of Aquaman He doesn’t have them all with him and in the last few hours we have learned to what extent his career vanished overnight. Angry and resentful at having lost Jack Sparrow or Grindelwald from fantastic animals, the actor will have a new opportunity in the cinema playing Louis XV, the French king to be brought to life in a millionaire project. Now we know that the film continues, and that according to ScreenDaily, will be sold at the Cannes Film Festival.

A very important project in Europe that will help the actor to redirect his career

Depp being the big star of an ambitious biopic centered on the French king Louis XV, to be directed by the filmmaker Mawenn (Polisse or My Love), one of the great stars of French cinema. It is a film centered on the controversial historical figurewhat happened to be the Well Beloved to lose the favor of his subjects due to the corruption and a long collection of lovers. Louis XV ruled from 1715 to 1774, falling victim to smallpox, an act that was celebrated on the streets of France. own Mawenn will play Jeanne Bcu in the filmone of the monarch’s lovers, filming in the vicinity of the Palace of Versailles to give the story credibility.







To help sell the film we will have Wild Bunchone of the most important film distributors and sales agencies in the European industry, which be in charge of showing the project in the Cannes market. After the first news in January, we now know that the cast has been growing little by little, with Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky attached to the film. Depp was one of the great stars of Hollywood, but his legal process with Amber Heard and the alleged accusations of abuse led him to ostracism in the industry, losing leading roles and falling behind in many roles.

“ This biopic of Louis XV will be sold as one of the great films present at the Cannes Festival

Johnny Depp’s last film was The Minamata Photographer (Andrew Levitas, 2020), a Japanese and British co-production, which premiered at the BCN Film Festival last year. We also remind you that the actor received the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, something that generated controversy but was defended by the festival director.