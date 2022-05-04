Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: These are the PHOTOS that prove the aggression between the couple

As a result of the legal battle that broke out between Johnny Depp and Amber HeardMuch has been speculated about who is telling the truth. However, during the trial that has been taking place in recent days, it has been proven that both violated physical and psychological violence over the other.

Proof of this was the report presented by the counselor who analyzed Depp and Heardwhich determined that the attacks between the two were very frequent.

Bruises on Amber Heard’s face

Despite the toxic relationship in which they were immersed, where there were supposedly infidelities, verbal aggression and physical violence, both decided to continue together for a long time.

However, there came a point where the relationship became unsustainable, and the physical attacks increasingly raised their level. On more than one occasion, Amber Heard took pictures of some of the bruises caused by his altercations with Johnny Depp.

Depp claims the top of his finger was cut off after Heard threw a bottle at him

These pics were integrated into the judicial folder of the trial that the ex-partner stars in. Among the tests, there are also some pictures of deep in which injuries allegedly made at the hands of his ex-partner can be seen.

The marriage counselor Johnny Depp and Amber HeardLaurel Anderson, stated during the fourth day of the trial that both Depp and Heard suffered abuse in their childhood, so they were immersed in a circle of “mutual abuse”.

Johnny Depp’s injured finger

In this context, he noted that Amber preferred to be in a fight with the actor instead of seeing him go: “I could hit him to keep him there,” added Anderson.

Beatings on the legs of Johnny Depp’s ex-partner

Having worked with both, the specialist had both versions, therefore she knew it was true when Depp said Heard was ‘hitting him as hard as he could’ and at the same time, he witnessed the bruises that the actor gave to Heard.

