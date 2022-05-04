Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The actress’s lawyer asks to dismiss the case; judge rejects it for this reason

The United States judge who instructs the defamation lawsuit filed by the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, the actress AmberHeard, on Tuesday rejected a defense request to dismiss the case.

The defense of Heard, protagonist of “Aquaman”, asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the lawsuit after Depp’s lawyers maintained their case throughout three weeks of testimony in a Fairfax County court, in the state of Virginia.

They argued that Depp failed to prove that he was defamed in a December 2018 opinion piece published in The Washington Post, in which Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“The court should grant the motion to vacate because the indisputable evidence is that what he did, in fact, was abuse Amber,” said Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn.

For his part, Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, asked the judge to deny the motion, saying that Heard is “the abuser in this court.”

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Judge refuses to dismiss the case

Depp filed the defamation lawsuit in the United States after losing another libel case in London in November 2020. EFE / E. Frantz



Such a motion to dismiss is common in legal proceedings, but is rarely granted.

The judge said, however, that the evidence presented was sufficient to allow the case to proceed, and that she would leave it to the seven-person jury to decide.

“If there is minimal evidence that a jury can reasonably weigh, then the matter survives the motion” to dismiss the case, the judge explained.

Heard never named Depp, but he sued her for implying he was an abuser and is demanding 50 million in damages.

Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Depp has denied physically abusing Heard, while she argued at trial, followed widely in the media, that she was frequently raped.

Heard’s lawyer has called multiple witnesses at trial after Depp’s defense paused in their questioning.

Heard is expected to testify this week.

Depp filed the libel suit in the US after losing another libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”.

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. They divorced two years later.

AC