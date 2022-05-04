Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard fires her PR team for ‘bad headlines’ days before testifying

Amber Heard has fired her public relations team over the spate of negative publicity during the ongoing $50 million libel lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On Sunday, May 1, it was reported that Heard, whom Depp is suing over a 2018 op-ed implying that he mistreated her, had terminated her employment with crisis public relations firm Precision Strategies last week after becoming frustrated. due to the bad press he has received since the trial began last month.

The Independent has confirmed that the actress hired Shane Communications to manage the verdict in the court of public opinion just a few days before she takes the stand, which will take place on Tuesday, May 3.

“She doesn’t like bad headlines,” a source told the New York Post, who broke the news first, while another source added that the actress from Aquaman she is “frustrated that her story is not being told effectively.”

Precision Strategies was co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, who served as deputy campaign manager during former US President Barack Obama’s successful re-election bid.

Communication experts told the post that Precision Strategies is among “the best crisis companies in the world”, but that no public relations firm can “rewrite the history of what happened”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Heard and Precision Strategies for comment.

In the days leading up to this decision by Amber Heard, there has been explosive testimony in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, where Depp and his witnesses claimed that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He was a victim of family violence during his marriage to Heard.

During the second week of the five-week trial, Depp described in graphic detail a fight with Heard during which he claims she threw a bottle of vodka at him, cutting off part of his finger.

“Then he picked up that bottle and threw it at me,” Depp recounted, showing jurors how he was sitting at the time. He said his fingers were resting on the edge of the bar and the large bottle of vodka “made contact and broke everywhere.”

Heard’s new PR team, led by company CEO David Shane, had already worked on a high-profile case involving Depp.

In 2017, Shane Communications was involved in allegations about Depp’s compulsive spending habits made by his former business management company The Management Group, after the two became involved in a legal dispute over an alleged breach of contract. Lawsuits filed by both parties were eventually dropped before the matter could go to trial.