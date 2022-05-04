Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Amber Heard With a Bottle, Says Psychologist – CINEMABLEND

As of this week, Amber Heard’s lawyers have begun their defense in the defamation trial initiated by Johnny Depp. A new testimony revealed that the actress would have been sexually assaulted by her ex-husband with a glass bottle.

For consecutive days we heard the statements of Johnny Depp in the defamation trial currently taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, where he claimed to be a victim of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. This week began the defense by the team of lawyers of the protagonist of Aquamanwhere Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist, confirmed that the Texan actress was sexually assaulted with a glass bottle.

After trying to stop the trial and failing, Heard’s legal team brought in Hughes as a witness, who after having four in-person and two Zoom meetings with Amber Heard, as well as speaking with Heard’s late mother the actress, Paige, concluded that her patient was the victim of a “cavity search” with a bottle of alcohol, this during her marriage to the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.





This violent act generated a post-traumatic stress disorder, originating from “intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp,” said the psychologist. “There are hints, as I mentioned before, of sexual assault and sexual abuse, and how he would do it, when he was angry and when he was drunk.; in most of it it was a drug and alcohol fueled rage when he would throw her on the bed and try to have sex with her.”

Amber Heard Fails Attempt To Dismiss Johnny Depp Lawsuit

“So if he couldn’t act, he would get angrier at her and blame her. We have this dynamic of blaming her for her inability to take responsibility for her behavior.“Dawn Hughes mentioned on the stand.





As part of the same testimony, the psychological expert argued that, based on notes from therapists who had treated Amber Heard, she concluded that the everyday physical violence by Johnny Depp.

“There were times when [Depp] forced her to perform oral sex on him when he was angry. These were not in moments of love; They were moments of anger, moments of dominance, moments of him trying to control her,” Hughes said.

Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, psychologist confirms

The intention behind these violent acts was increasing; Dawn Hughes stated that while the then couple was in Hicksville, New York: “Mr Depp conducted a ‘cavity search’ and was apparently looking for drugs and found it acceptable to rip her nightgown off and sticking his fingers into her vagina to look for cocaine and thought maybe she was hiding it there,” the psychologist said.

For now Ambear Heard has not taken the stand to share his version of events. This is expected to happen anytime this week.so we would be a short time to know the testimony of the actress.