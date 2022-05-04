Johnny Depp is a “vicious sexual demon” according to the psychologist

yesaccording to the psychologist Dawn Hughes, Johnny Depp allegedly tried rape his ex-wife Amber Heard and forcibly carried out a cavity search.

“When the mr depp he was drunk or drugged, he would throw her on the bed, rip her nightgown off and try to have sex with her,” Hughes said, referring to the alleged abuse that Heard had reported to him. “There were times when forced her to give him oral sex when he was mad at her.

Depp he allegedly accused a woman of flirting with Heard during one of his trips. When the couple returned to their trailer, Hughes claimed that “Mr. Depp conducted a cavity search” with his fingers to look for cocaine that he suspected she had hidden inside her.

The most serious alleged sexual assault occurred in Australia in 2015, when Depp claims Heard broke his hand with a vodka bottle and cut off a piece of his finger.

“He was hitting her and choking her and telling her I’m going to kill you,” Hughes said. “He grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle.” Hughes stated that Heard had mentioned dissociating himself from her body during that episode.

Hughes also accused Depp of being obsessively jealous, accusing Heard of having affairs with all her co-stars and trying to exert control over her career.

Dr. Dawn Hughes declared that the abuse that Amber Heard reported receiving from her ex-husband Johnny Depp put her at risk of “lethal domestic violence.”