Jennifer Lopez’s sexual clause to marry Ben Affleck

“Don’t go back to your ex” may seem like THE advice of love advice, the first commandment for successful relationships, but it seems that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not doing so badly. After leaving it in 2004, mind you, it’s been 18 years since, they came back in the summer of last year and now, tachan tachánThey have announced that they are getting married. That yes, to do it she has made him sign a clause of the most fiery.

López made the commitment public through a video in which he showed the green ring and millionaire that Affleck had given him. Of course, to see the video in which Affleck put the ring on his finger, you have to be a subscriber to the official page of J. Lo.

Already in 2002, the couple came to discuss the possibility of getting married, but finally they did not go ahead and ended up leaving. Now, they will not go to live together in a mini-flat, no, they have bought a house for 50 million dollars that surely we would need several lives to be able to pay.

Of course, Jennifer López has imposed on Ben Affleck a clause that many would already like, but that requires discipline and being in good shape: The singer will propose a contract that guarantees that they will have sexual relations at least four times a week. Neither her 52 years nor his 49 should be an impediment. Would you be able to fulfill it?

What nobody doubts is that both are perfectly preserved and are in a good professional moment.l. Jennifer López premiered in February 2022 a film and a soundtrack with Maluma who was precisely called Marry me (Marry me). There are already 34 films in his filmography (none of them will go down in film history, it’s true) but to all that we must add eight studio albums and a few compilations.

Jennifer Lopez’s love career has also borne fruit, like the two children she had with Marc Anthony. She was also with Drake and baseball player Alexandre Rodríguez. Ben Affleck also has two daughters, the ones he had with Jennifer Garnier, with whom he was 13 years. Among the more than 60 films that Affleck has starred in, it stands out above all arguswhere he was also a director and won the Oscar for best film in 2013.