Jennifer Lopez: the details of the school event that brought her together with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and their children | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Jennifer Garner, the ex-partner of the actor ‘Batman’, is one of the figures closest to the couple who has been excited and happy with the singer’s relationship Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck . Since ‘Bennifer’ got engaged in marriage, it was learned that they have decided to form a large “blended family”, where the children that both had in their previous marriages live together. Last weekend it became clear that the protagonist of ‘If I had 30’ He gets along very well with JLo and her little girl. Below all the details.

A few days ago, a source linked to the couple indicated that they are not thinking of having a new baby and that “Jennifer’s connection with Ben’s children is very close, and that is one of the reasons that has led her to accept the situation willingly (…) Ben and JLo returned to each other’s lives with a complete litter of children, and they are very blessed because they are all really good children”.

Furthermore, in statements to Hollywood Life stressed that “Jennifer Lopez she is loved by all of Ben’s children, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel. Because Samuel is the youngest of the five children and is the baby of the group, so to speak (…) When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents (…) JLo says that Samuel is a lot like his father. She treats all of her children as if they were her own, always respecting the fact that Jen is her mother.

The good relationship of JLo and Jennifer Garner

Your ex’s new romance Ben Affleck never meant a problem Jennifer Garnerwho lives with Jennifer Lopez and the children she had with Marc Anthony, the 14-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz. In addition, her little ones also have a great time next to the ‘Diva del Bronx’.

As reported Hollywood Life , The actress of Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ took her children Violet (16), Seraphina (13), Samuel (10) to a school event and with them was also the heiress of JLo. They were all photographed walking together last Sunday, May 1 in the United States.

In addition, the meeting was also attended by Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. The paparazzi images show both families united and that Garner treats Emme as one of her children, even more so because the little girl has become Seraphina’s best friend.

How was the proposal of JLo’s hand

own Jennifer Lopez She was in charge of revealing the hidden details of her magical night and how, 20 years later, the person she loved the most surprised her with a green diamond, her lucky color: “Have you ever imagined that your greatest dream could come true?”

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me (…) It took me completely by surprise, so I stared at him. her eyes, laughing and crying at the same time, doing her best to understand the fact that 20 years later, everything would happen again. I was literally speechless. So he asked me… ‘Does that mean yes?’”JLo wrote in a letter to her fans posted on her official website.

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

How long have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck been together?

It’s been 18 years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement (like them, many other Hollywood couples have broken up just before walking down the aisle), but today their relationship is more alive than ever, says Cosmopolitan magazine.