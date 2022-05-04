Jennifer Lopez returns the suspenders in the pants

It’s been a while since last update Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And by time, I mean a few days.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck skipped the MET Gala 2022 and were sorely missed: The singer knows how to dress thematically, and we’ll forever wonder how she would have performed “Gilded Glamour.” Recall that at the MET Gala in September 2021, she was dressed in Ralph Lauren, she performed the theme “In America” ​​wearing a western / cowboy inspired look. Lopez and Affleck did not walk the carpet together, but were seen kissing outside the museum.

In any case, the lovesick couple was spotted Tuesday in The Angels with spring and relaxed outfits. J.Lo wore pants again wide, They are very fashionable this season. Jennifer’s baggy pants are gray with a paper bag waist and. . . suspenders.

She wore the suspender pants with a black Chanel belt, an oversized white T-shirt with rolled up sleeves, and a pair of white sneakers, which made the dressy pants look a bit more casual. She was also carrying a large black Birkin bag and wearing sunglasses.

Ben opted for gray linen drawstring pants paired with a cream crew neck sweater and blue sneakers. See the looks below:

Jennifer Lopez with suspenders. What’s going on? Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Are suspenders going to be a thing now, like 2000 fashion, wide-leg pants, and platform shoes? I want to see it.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.