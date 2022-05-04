Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the contract that says how many times they will have sex

And the ring for when?… Apparently, Jennifer Lopez wants to make the matter clear with Ben Affleck.

After Jennifer Lopez announced that she is engaged to Ben Affleck, 18 years after their relationship ended for the first time, information emerges about the alleged prenuptial agreement they signed, which includes an alleged sexual clause.

The only one of these clauses that has transpired is one that says that Ben Affleck has the obligation to have sex with Jennifer four times a week, to prevent the flame of passion from burning out.





The issue has been the subject of debate. Some say it’s a lie, but others remember that JLo would have signed a contract similar to Marc Anthony, only with him, sex would be daily.

Others, like some Telemundo commentators, speculated that it would be a contract to prevent Ben from being unfaithful to Jennifer Lopez.

“Bennifer,” the nickname given to the couple when their first relationship made headlines from 2002 to 2004, set the gossip press ablaze last year when photos of them together recirculated. JLo was engaged to Alex Rodríguez, but that was already forgotten.

They first met on the set of “Gigli,” a huge flop in 2002. They postponed their marriage plans in 2003, and early the following year they announced their relationship was over. If they go through with their new wedding plans this time, it will be the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck, the 49-year-old actor and director.