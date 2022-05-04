Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: sex on the marriage contract

THE prenuptial contracts among the stars they are certainly not new: what they would have stipulated Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck however, it definitely caught the attention of the media, because it would contain a rather unique clause.

The pop star and the actor would in fact have included one in their prenuptial contract sex clause. According to various international newspapers, J.Lo would have asked and obtained that the commitment a having sex at least four times a week. The reason for the request? According to reports, it would be to avoid infidelity and declines in desire. The Ansa writes that “the clause would have been inserted by Jennifer Lopez after being burned by the infidelities of the previous partner Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was almost married. History wrecked, it seems, precisely because of his betrayals “.

The news has already started circulating in the American media for a few days, and has bounced back to ours without, however, finding a confirmation. However, the indiscretion does not seem to have upset the Benniferwhich at the moment they are not bothered by deny it. To talk about the news too Vic And Luciana Littizzetto to Radio Deejay on their Saturday morning program The bomb.

Is the sex clause of the Bennifer prenuptial contract a fake or a reality? “It seems a bit of a hoax – commented Littizzetto – also because they travel the world for work and are often far away. Then I don’t understand what the real reason is “.

Vic and Luciana Littizzetto comment on the Bennifer sex clause

As is known, the pop star and the Hollywood star had a first relationship that began 20 years ago, in 2002. Ben Affleck also appears in the video for the hit Jenny from the Block. One step away from marriage, scheduled for 2004, the two separated, while remaining on good terms. Last year, inflaming the international gossip, after almost two decades, marriages ended, her two children, three him, J.Lo and Ben are back to be a couple.

After several paparazzi, the singer and actress made official the return of Bennifer through her Instagram profile. On July 24, on the occasion of her 52nd birthday, Jennifer shared the snapshot of her kiss with her Ben. Italy is also the backdrop to their rediscovered love, with a huge following walk of the couple in Capri and the red carpet of Venice 78.

