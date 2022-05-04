Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how they were captured after missing the Met Gala 2022 | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

The Met Gala 2022 was held last Monday, May 2, in advance of the exhibition ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’. During the night various celebrities such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds or Kim Kardashian, surprised with their dresses and suits; however, an absent couple was made up of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck . This time ‘Bennifer’ did not pose for the photographers, as it did in 2021. Hours later they were seen in Los Angeles, what were the newly engaged doing?

In September of last year, both arrived at the event wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he let his beloved shine for the cameras in the United States. At the Metropolitan Museum of New York (MET) the theme was “In America: a Lexico of fashion” (In America: a lexicon of fashion) and she arrived dressed under the signature of Ralph Lauren in the style of a cowgirl’ with a incredible long dress with pronounced neckline. The design was combined with a black hat and a faux fur jacket. He also wore a black tuxedo from the same firm and inside the party they kissed, although with protection on her face.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posed inside the Metropolitan Museum in 2021. (Photo: Getty Images/Composition)

In this 2022, in the great night of American fashion there was a notable absence: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Glamor reports that both were seen personally overseeing the renovation of his new mansion in Bel Air and that he was caught loading paint cans and construction material into a house.

‘Bennifer’ walking after missing the Met Gala 2022

More than one stayed waiting to see the couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing off his love again at the Met Gala; However, they decided not to go, but they were seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The protagonists of ‘Bennifer’, as their relationship is known, were photographed walking on Tuesday in spring outfits and very relaxed. As highlighted from Glamor , she wore wide pants, very trendy for this season, and suspenders. Her gray garment was accessorized with a black Chanel belt and a white T-shirt with rolled up sleeves. She also had white sneakers, a large black Birkin bag and sunglasses.

For its part, Ben Affleck He was also very relaxed in gray linen pants that he paired with a cream-hued ribbed crew neck sweater and blue sneakers.

Comfortable and fashionable? ALWAYS https://t.co/8YCuvsUorI – Glamor Spain (@GlamourSpain) May 4, 2022

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.