Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Do they plan to have children together? This is the controversial decision

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are the couple of the moment in Hollywood and the entertainment world in general. After confirming the couple’s commitment, some details have been leaked about the requests and conditions that the actors have in the new life that they will begin together. this time it was revealed if they plan to have children together or not.

It must be remembered that the two stars of the big screen They already have children with their previous partners. Thanks to this it will not be so easy to think about continuing to make the family bigger. This information was provided by a source close to Bennifer to Hollywood Life.

“They do not want new children, both have already passed that part of their lives (…) The important thing is that Jennifer’s connection with Ben’s children is very close, and that is one of the reasons that has led her to willingly accept the situation (…) Ben and JLo returned to each other’s lives with a whole litter of children, and they are very blessed because they are all really good children. They are now focusing on raising them to be good adults and the party of five is enough for them”, expressed the close source of Ben and the ‘Diva del Bronx’.

Benifer’s children

On the one hand, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ had two little ones with Marc Anthony, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Anthony. The twins recently turned 14 and are already starting their career in the world of entertainment. Emme already has a presentation in a SuperBowl; while Max participated in “Merry Me”.

Five children were born from the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The firstborn was born in 2005, so she is 16 years old. The second of them was born in 2009, that is, she is 13 years old. The last one was in 2012 (10 years).

After seeing the ages it is clear that the five could get along very well, since they are of similar ages. It only remains to hope that Ben and JLo’s relationship is good enough to unite them as one family. This does not mean that they stop seeing Marc and Garner.

