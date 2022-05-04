Jennifer Lawrence pregnant? This is the photo that generated suspicion among his fans

Jennifer Lawrence is in the middle of filming her new movie “Red, White, Water”, which is directed by Lila Neugebauer. The synopsis of this film is about an American soldier (played by Jenn) who is wounded in combat in Afghanistan, causing her brain damage, after which she returns home where she will fight to recover.

In the last hours, Jennifer She was photographed while taking a walk on the public highway near her New York apartment. In the aforementioned snapshot you can see the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games” wearing a loose look and a small belly on her abdomen that generated some suspicions, mainly on social networks.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker