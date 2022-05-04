Jennifer Lawrence pregnant? This is the photo that generated suspicion among his fans

Jennifer Lawrence is in the middle of filming her new movie “Red, White, Water”, which is directed by Lila Neugebauer. The synopsis of this film is about an American soldier (played by Jenn) who is wounded in combat in Afghanistan, causing her brain damage, after which she returns home where she will fight to recover.

In the last hours, Jennifer She was photographed while taking a walk on the public highway near her New York apartment. In the aforementioned snapshot you can see the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games” wearing a loose look and a small belly on her abdomen that generated some suspicions, mainly on social networks.

In a recent statement from friends of Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney noted that the couple is looking for a baby. “They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” the source told “OK!” magazine.

In addition, the same source assured that the actress Emma Stone was the inspiring muse of Jennifer Lawrence to start this quest to expand the family: “Jen sees how happy Emma is with her little girl and it has made her want a baby even more.”

We remember that Jennifer and Maroney were married in October 2019 in a low-key ceremony at a Rhode Island mansion. The actress and the gallery owner met in 2018 thanks to a mutual friend. That is why the fans of the artist from Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States welcome the arrival of a baby in her life.