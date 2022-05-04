Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet are all the rage with their passionate kiss in “Don’t look up”

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet have become the couple of the moment. And it is that after filtering the images of the recordings of Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film, in which both leave kissing, the rumor spread that after this fact and there is a dream fulfilled, at least for the actress.

And it is that in the last interviews that Lawrence offered to the American press, he revealed that the protagonist of Call me by your name was his “Crush”, that is, his platonic or unattainable love, but when they met as a couple in this production materialized much of that confession.

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet cause a furore with their passionate kiss in “Don’t look up”

Once the images began to appear on social networks, the fans of both stars were surprised. First, because of Jennifer’s very risky change of appearance and second because of the romantic moment that both stars lived before the cameras. with his passionate kiss. This became viral to the point that the beginning of a romance between the two is not ruled out, since the actress has always shown her admiration for this young man.

However, until now the multiple scenes, at different angles, respond only to the recording set on which this couple works intensely in order to advance this Netflix story that still does not have a release date and that has generated so many expectations. The followers of these two stars have been relentless in their comments and memes.

I’m in teenager mode today…

😂😂😂

All the leaks of the scenes of the filming of #dontlookup and the announcement of @Cadillac Complete, I’ve already seen myself 200 times…😂😂😂

Luckily I have no shame nor have I ever met her. – Like a cat belly up (@gatapanzarriba) February 7, 2021

With this it is confirmed that without a doubt that this couple will give something to talk about after this production that is one of the most ambitious of this streaming platform, since it brings together a large number of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Big, among others.

You can also see: