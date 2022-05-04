Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet are all the rage with their passionate kiss in “Don’t look up”

For Gabriela Trujillo

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet have become the couple of the moment. And it is that after filtering the images of the recordings of Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film, in which both leave kissing, the rumor spread that after this fact and there is a dream fulfilled, at least for the actress.

And it is that in the last interviews that Lawrence offered to the American press, he revealed that the protagonist of Call me by your name was his “Crush”, that is, his platonic or unattainable love, but when they met as a couple in this production materialized much of that confession.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker