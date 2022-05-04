Jennifer Garner attends event with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

It has been almost a year since the love affair of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck resurfaced, giving rise to Benifer 2.0, the couple that continues to make headlines for their intense way of showing their affection in public. Now, love is so consolidated that the children of both stars live together as if they were true brothers and, as if that were not enough, the point has come where Jennifer Garner it is part of their happy scenes.

After JLo and her lover were caught kissing even when going to school for their children, Garner, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, has been seen next to Emmethe twin daughter that Lopez fathered with Mark Anthony.

The star of ’13 Going On 30′ taught how to live with her ex’s current partner, and Jennifer Garner went to a school event in which they participated seraphine and Emme, who have become best friends in recent months.





Jennifer Garner with Emme, JLo’s daughter, and the three children she had with Ben Affleck, Backgrid / The Grosby Group

It was in the city of Los Angeles that the paparazzi Garner was unexpectedly photographed next to the heiress of Jennifer Lopez and her three children, violet, Samuel and, of course, Seraphina, who is only slightly younger than Emme.

The actress who was the wife of Ben Affleck for more than a decade, went to the prestigious school with a casual outfit, made up of jeans and light white sweater with black print. Meanwhile, the four minors also wore outfits comfortable.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who arrived at the hands of Ben Affleck, with whom she says she has favorite secret places to maintain intimacy, opted for a sensual black dress that shows her regal and sculptural anatomy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their children’s school in Los Angeles, March 2022.

Now that JLo and Ben are engaged again, following their failed promise to walk down the aisle in 2004, the couple is not skimping on honoring the opportunity for a second chance. About her crush, Lopez has hinted that it’s “fate” to be together with Affleck.

This was how Lopez described the moment Affleck presented her with a beautiful engagement ring, “Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth [en el baño de burbujas]my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me.”

She continued, “I was totally taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time. My head was going over the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘is that a yes?’ I said yes, of course that’s a yes.”

Without a doubt, something that fills the couple with the greatest happiness is the fact of having the approval of Jennifer Garner, who is not at all opposed to her ex’s relationship and even celebrates that her children live together as a large family.

