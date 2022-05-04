Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend wears skinny jeans in New York

Jeff Bezosfounder of amazonand his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were photographed shopping around the city of New York.

The 52-year-old driver showed off with some skinny jeans for delineate her toned legs and a white shirt unbuttoned to give a plunging neckline look.

Lauren combined his look casual with pointed flats in brown and a bag in the same tone.



Photo: Grosby Group

Besides, the presenter He wore a gray hat over his black hair and dark glasses for his tour of the streets of New York.

For his part, the billionaire Amazon founder He wore white pants and a tight black shirt.

Jeff Bezos58, and his fiancee they toured the SoHo neighborhood smiling, while they made their purchases.

This weekend, the couple also attended the party that the writer Derek Blasberg organized in a luxurious restaurant in New York City. The event was also attended by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Anne Hathaway.

Also the founder of Blue Origin Y Lauren They went public with their relationship in 2019, after Bezos announced his separation from MacKenzie Scottwith whom he has three children.

The presenter has two children, one with former NFL player Tony González and another with agent Patrick Whitesell.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Lauren Sanchez.

